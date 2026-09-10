Former Quincy city manager found guilty of firearm possession as convicted felon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Quincy City Manager Robert Edward Nixon has been found guilty of possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

A federal jury in Tallahassee returned the guilty verdict following a two-day trial.

Federal prosecutors said law enforcement executed a search warrant at Nixon’s home on Feb. 10 during an investigation and found two loaded handguns in his nightstand.

Nixon, 61, was previously convicted in federal court in 2011 of three felonies, including two counts involving a conspiracy to steal or misapply money from an organization receiving federal assistance and commit wire fraud.

Nixon worked for the City of Quincy from 2018 until June 2025 and served as city manager from June 2022 until he was removed from the position in June 2025.

His federal firearm case follows a separate investigation into allegations involving the Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency.

Nixon was arrested in February after FDLE accused him of embezzling $32,700 from the CRA and using the money for a private business. He faced several state felony charges in that case.

The federal firearm case was investigated by the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit, FDLE and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Nixon is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19 in federal court in Tallahassee.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.