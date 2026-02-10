Former Quincy City Manager arrested Tuesday, faces several charges, including Grand Theft

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Former Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon was arrested on Tuesday on several charges. That's according to James Beville with the State Attorney's Office.

Nixon faces the following charges:



1 count organized scheme to defraud

1 count grand theft

4 counts official misconduct

4 counts forgery

4 counts of uttering

2 counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Beville told WTXL ABC 27 that Nixon is accused of stealing $32,700 from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and using it for a business he was running.

Beville says Nixon was booked in the Gadsden County Jail and that this incident is being investigated by the FDLE and State Attorney's Office.

Nixon was fired from his position with the City of Quincy last June. The vote to remove Nixon came after a May 27th public hearing on Nixon’s potential removal, a requirement under Section 3.02 of the city charter.

