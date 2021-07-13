Former Jackson County deputy Zach Wester sentenced to 12.5 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Zachary Wester, the former Jackson County deputy convicted of planting drugs during traffic stops has been sentenced to 12 years, six months and eight days in jail.

Wester must pay $1,065 in court fines and his attorneys have 30 days to appeal the sentence.

The prosecutor asked for a sentencing of 15 years.

Wester’s attorney, Ryan Davis, said he knew his client will face jail time it’s just a matter of how much.

“He will never be a law enforcement again but he will continue to be a husband and friend,” Davis said.

Wester was found guilty of 19 of the 67 charges by a jury on May 18, 2021. The charges include fabrication of evidence, possession of drugs, & false imprisonment.

The jury found Wester guilty of racketeering and official misconduct related to Teresa Odum, Joshua Emmanual, and Steven Vann.

Wester was also found guilty of perjury related to Terasa Odum, Joshua Emmanuel, and Steven Vann as well as fabricating evidence in the cases of Teresa Odum, Joshua Emmanuel, and Steven Vann.

The jurors also found Wester guilty on seven charges of possession of a controlled substance and false imprisonment of Teresa Odum, and Steven Vann.

BACKGROUND

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began its investigation into Wester in August 2018 and believes his actions resulted in more than 100 people being wrongly charged. Wester entered a not guilty plea in July.

According to court records, Wester is looking at 76 charges that include official misconduct, perjury, fabrication of evidence, possession of drugs, and false imprisonment

In most of the incidents reported in the affidavit, Wester's body-cam was either not recording, or only recorded part of the stop, whether that was the initial connection with the driver, or after a search of the car had already started.

Investigators believe that Wester placed drugs and other paraphernalia inside at least 16 victims' cars when his camera was off.

"The investigation revealed 42 items of drug paraphernalia, 10 separately packaged quantities of methamphetamine, and five separate items of marijuana. All of those items were recovered in deputy Wester's patrol vehicle," said Chris Williams, Assistant Special Agent in charge of FDLE Pensacola region.

