LIVE | Zach Wester trial day 7: Jury in deliberation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Jurors in the trial of former deputy Zach Wester resume deliberations Tuesday morning after spending several hours Monday afternoon poring over evidence in the case.



After closing arguments began on the sixth trial day for former Jackson County deputy Zach Wester, the jury began deliberations.

Roughly 45 minutes into deliberations, the jury requested access to evidence, the field test kit found in Wester's patrol car when he was suspended from JCSO.

Wester could face about 13 and a half years in state prison.

BACKGROUND

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began its investigation into Wester in August 2018 and believes his actions resulted in more than 100 people being wrongly charged. Wester entered a not guilty plea in July.

According to court records, Wester is looking at 76 charges that include official misconduct, perjury, fabrication of evidence, possession of drugs, and false imprisonment

In most of the incidents reported in the affidavit, Wester's body-cam was either not recording, or only recorded part of the stop, whether that was the initial connection with the driver, or after a search of the car had already started.

Investigators believe that Wester placed drugs and other paraphernalia inside at least 16 victims' cars when his camera was off.

"The investigation revealed 42 items of drug paraphernalia, 10 separately packaged quantities of methamphetamine, and five separate items of marijuana. All of those items were recovered in deputy Wester's patrol vehicle," said Chris Williams, Assistant Special Agent in charge of FDLE Pensacola region.

The jury consisted of two female jurors and seven male jurors.