LIVE | Day 5 in trial of former Jackson County deputy Zach Wester

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Zach Wester, the former Jackson County Deputy fired for planting evidence during traffic stops, faces his fifth day on trial with witness testimony from those charged and backup officers.

Wester is expected to testify Friday.



Jeffrey O'Pry, defense's second witness. He's been with Florida Highway Patrol for 6 years but was with JCSO for 12 years before that.

O'Pry served as a backup officer for some of Wester's stops, including Joshua Emanuel who testified earlier.

O'Pry says Emanuel was still inside the car when he arrived as backup back in 2018. He says he was positioned to see Wester for safety reasons but also watching Emanuel.

O'pry says he never saw Wester with a syringe in his hand while walking to the car. He says he never saw Wester reaching towards his pockets either. He says Wester's full-body never entered the car.

BACKGROUND

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began its investigation into Wester in August 2018 and believes his actions resulted in more than 100 people being wrongly charged. Wester entered a not guilty plea in July.

According to court records, Wester is looking at 76 charges that include official misconduct, perjury, fabrication of evidence, possession of drugs, and false imprisonment

In most of the incidents reported in the affidavit, Wester's body-cam was either not recording, or only recorded part of the stop, whether that was the initial connection with the driver, or after a search of the car had already started.

Investigators believe that Wester placed drugs and other paraphernalia inside at least 16 victims' cars when his camera was off.

"The investigation revealed 42 items of drug paraphernalia, 10 separately packaged quantities of methamphetamine, and five separate items of marijuana. All of those items were recovered in deputy Wester's patrol vehicle," said Chris Williams, Assistant Special Agent in charge of FDLE Pensacola region.

If Wester is found guilty of all charges, he could face about 13 and a half years in state prison.

The jury consists of two female jurors and seven male jurors. The trial is anticipated to last roughly three weeks.