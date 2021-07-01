Former FAMU President Dr. Frederick Humphries Sr.'s son reflects on father's legacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting next week, Florida A&M University will host a number of memorial services for former Florida A & M University President Frederick Humphries.

Dr. Humphries died in Orlando last Thursday at the age of 85. He graduated from FAMU in 1957, before going on to serve as University President from 1985 to 2001.

His son Laurence says the outpouring of love from former students has made this difficult time much easier.

"The personal testimonies from people all over social media is just something to behold. When I read those stories, it brings tears to my eyes knowing that I am a part of a legacy with a commitment to excellence and a commitment to black people to make sure they have the best possible outcome and can achieve anything. "

Laurence pointed to one story, where his father helped a student make it to his dream job; while reflecting on the countless students excelling right now under the guidance of his father.

Humphries describes his father as iconic. A description that has been altered since his father's passing.

"I can't think of the right words, I'm just incredibly pleased about the the the impact that my father has had. Not just on my family, my brother, my sister, myself, his grandchildren, but just on so many people."

That's why the Humphries family is inviting the public to join them in remembering Dr. Humphries. Now they're inviting former students to reach out and share their stories.

"Right now, we're working closely with two universities. My father was President of Tennessee State University before becoming President of Florida A&M and here at Florida A&M, which is where the funeral service is going to be, I think the best way to to get involved is to contact the university."

Florida A&M University will host a memorial service for former President Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, Sr. at 1 p.m. July 10 at the Al Lawson Center

The University has multiple other opportunities to pay respects before then. That list is here.