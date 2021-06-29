Memorial services announced for former FAMU president, Dr. Humphries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University Alumni Association announced the memorial schedule for former FAMU President Dr. Frederick S. Humphries.

Dr. Humphries died at his home in Orlando Thursday, June 25, 2021. He was 85.

Dr. Humphries was president of FAMU from 1985 to 2001 and before that, he served as president of Tennessee State University from 1974 to 1985.

He was credited with turning FAMU into one of the nation’s premier HBCUs and the restoration of its law school, now located in Orlando.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Location: FAMU, Eternal Flame on the main campus

6 p.m. University Students' Vigil sponsored by the SGA of FAMU

Friday, July 9, 2021

Location: FAMU Lee Hall Auditorium

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dr. Humphries lying in repose (public viewing)

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Public Wake

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service (open to the public)

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Location: FAMU Al Lawson Center

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dr. Humphries lying in repose (public viewing)

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. In Memory Celebration Service

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Location: Tennessee State University, Avon Williams Campus - Nashville (Dr. Humphries served as TSU's 4th president)

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Memorial Service