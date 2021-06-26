Rattler Nation mourns passing of Dr. Fredrick S. Humphries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rattler community now mourning the passing of revered leader, Dr. Frederick S. Humphries.

Dr. Humphries died Thursday in his Orlando home at the age of 85.

He previously served as the university's eighth president from 1985 through 2001, leading FAMU to national acclaim as College of the Year in 1997.

Current President Dr. Larry Robinson shares the magnitude of Humphries' legacy.

"I see Dr. Humphries' fingerprint everywhere. And I called the Humphries era the golden era of FAMU," said Dr. Robinson. "He brought in professionals from around the country and the world as well to come here and educate the best and the brightest students so his impact is eternal."

You can see evidence of Humphries' hallmark accomplishment etched at the base of the eternal flame. University leaders are currently working with his family to organize memorial tributes.