Florida judge hears challenge of governor's mask-mandate ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is hearing a lawsuit Friday afternoon.

Parents from several large school districts want the governor's prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school.

LCS implemented mandatory masks for children on campus with an opt-out option.

DeSantis said parents should decide whether their children will wear masks in classrooms.

