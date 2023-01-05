Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.

According to the governor’s office, the 60-day extension was necessary because impacted areas from the tropical cyclone were still recovering from Nicole, which included strong winds, storm surge, flooding and rain.

The storm made landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Florida’s east coast near Vero Beach on Nov. 7, 2022.

The storm then cut west across the state and entered the Gulf of Mexico then turned north into the Big Bend region as a tropical storm.

The governor initially signed an executive order related to Nicole for 34 counties, but the order was amended to included central and north Florida on Nov. 9 and eventually the entire state on Nov. 10.

The executive order notes some communities in the state were previously impacted and sustained damage from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in southwest Florida and moved northeast across the state in late September 2022.