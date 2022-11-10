Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.

Via Executive Order 22-256, which amended executive order 22-253, the state of emergency encompasses all 67 counties in the state.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in eastern Florida and is currently a Tropical Storm that is expected to impact Florida’s Big Bend region later Thursday.

The first executive order was established Monday.