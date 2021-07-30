WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — Results of 2021 Florida Standards Assessment and End-of-Course Exams dropped significantly this year in math, science and social studies from two years ago before the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Education released Thursday.

The state did not administer the FSA or EOC exams in Spring 2020 because of the outbreak. Since then, most children for at least some time were out of the classroom and instead learned virtually.

In all five main categories, test scores dropped for the percentage of students receiving level 3 and above, which is considered passing.

State results dropped 10 percentage points to 51% in math grades 3-8, 6 points to 47% in science fifth grade, 3 points to 48% in science eighth grade, 7 points to 64% in civics fifth to eighth grades and 6 points to 69% in history seventh to 12th grade.

Last month the state released results of the English Language Arts in which the state dropped from 55% to 52%.

Schools' and individuals' results will be available later.

State and different school districts' data can be accessed here.

Percentage of level 3 and above (passing)

State

Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 61% 2019

Science fifth grade: 47% 2021, 53% 2019

Science eighth grade: 48% 2021, 51% 2019

Civics 5-12: 64% 2021, 71% 2019

History 7-12: 63% 2021, 69% 2019

English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 52% 2021, 55% 2019

