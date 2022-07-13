MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health reported Friday, July 8 that samples taken from the Withlacoochee River in Georgia and Florida met the state of Florida's quality standards.

According to the department of health, a sewage spill in Valdosta, Georgia Thursday, June 30 led more than 120,000 gallons of sewage released into Sugar Creek in Valdosta.

The creek is connected to Withlacoochee River.

Withlacoochee River flows through parts of south Georgia and into north Florida in Suwannee, Hamilton and Madison counties.

The Florida Department of Health released an advisory Saturday, July 2 regarding the sewage overflow potentially contaminating Florida's portion of the Withlacoochee River.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Suwanee River Water Management District have been monitoring the situation closely by evaluating water tests results provided by the city of Valdosta taken along the Withlacoochee River in Georgia, as well as test results collected by the Florida Department of Health in Madison County and DEP along the Withlacoochee River in Florida.

Florida's DOH noted it will continue to monitor water quality samples provided by the city of Valdosta.