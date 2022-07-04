MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health is cautioning those who might go to the Withlacoochee River.

On Saturday, the department of health provided an update in relation to a sewage overflow originating from Valdosta, Georgia.

The department of health noted the sewage overflow might impact Withlacoochee River. The river flows south to Florida counties of Madison, Hamilton and Suwannee.

The city of Valdosta announced the spill Friday.

More than 120,000 gallons of sewage is believed to have entered Sugar Creek in Georgia.

The creek is connected to the river.

Water that has elevated fecal bacteria could lead to health risks to humans like gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.

The department of health, the Florida Department of Environmental Production and Suwannee River Water Management District plan to monitor the situation.

Until further notice, residents and visitors that come in contact with the Withlacoochee River should wash thoroughly.

The elderly, young children and individuals who are immunocompromised should take extra precautions.