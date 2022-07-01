Ruptured sewer line releases gallons of material in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Valdosta responded to a ruptured sewer line Thursday.

According to the city, the ruptured line was at the 2400 block of Gornto Road.

A ruptured seal from the discharge side of the lift station led to the release of sewage. The damaged seal was discovered and repaired by city crews.

The city of Valdosta estimates that 127,750 gallons of discharge was released.

City crews worked through the night to capture some of the released sewage. Cleanup where the release occurred was undertaken by city crews.

The city notes all appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted.