Federal judge grants motion to dismiss federal indictment against Gillum, Lettman-Hicks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A federal judge has granted a motion by the United States government to dismiss an indictment against former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

According to a document filed Tuesday morning in the U.S. District Court for Northern District of Florida, judge Allen Winsor granted a motion by the prosecution to dismiss the federal indictment against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks.

051623 Federal judge order Dismissal of Case Gillum Lettman Hicks 10049263-0--79001 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

The prosecution filed the motion to dismiss Monday.

On May 4, a jury found Gillum not guilty of providing false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The jury did not provide verdicts on 18 charges related to conspiracy to commit fraud and wire fraud levied by the government against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks. The court declared a mistrial on those charges.

The judge’s order also canceled a case teleconference meeting set for Wednesday.

Prosecutors representing the U.S. government filed charges against Lettman-Hicks and Gillum in June 2022 in relation to Gillum’s 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign.