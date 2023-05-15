Prosecutors file motion to dismiss federal charges against Gillum, Lettman-Hicks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Prosecutors representing the United States of America filed a motion Monday to dismiss the criminal indictment against former city of Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Last June, the U.S. government alleged Gillum made false statements to the Federal Bureau of investigation, conspiracy to commit fraud and wire fraud.

Lettman Hicks was alleged by the government of conspiracy to commit fraud and wire fraud.

Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks react to not guilty verdict

A jury on May 4 found Gillum not guilty of providing false statements to the FBI and delivered deadlock verdicts for Gillum and Lettman-Hicks on the conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Andrew Gillum comments after not guilty verdict on lying to the FBI

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were vocal after the May 4 decision by the jury.

Sharon Lettman-Hicks comments after a deadlock jury in federal case

The case was related to Gillum’s unsuccessful 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign.

051523 Motion to Dismiss Gillum Lettman Hicks 10047425-0--61686 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

This is a developing story.