Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday morning to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday, Feb. 2.

The FBI in Jacksonville told ABC 27 in a statement:

"FBI Jacksonville was notified of an IT security event at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation."

TMH confirmed Friday that an IT security issued discovered Thursday night led the medical entity to enter downtime protocol.

As of Sunday afternoon, TMH said it remained in downtime protocol, which included using paper documentation.

TMH noted non-emergency procedures from Friday through Monday were canceled and re-scheduled, while TMH's physician partners practices and labor and delivery units were operational as of Sunday.