Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare provides update on IT security issue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare provided an update Sunday to an information technology security issue that occurred Thursday that has altered its ability to offer some services.

TMH systems offline due to cyber threat

The healthcare entity confirmed Sunday that its facility remains in downtime protocol as it is using paper documentation.

THM noted it regrets the situation and said it prepares for IT situations that it is currently navigating.

Some emergency medical services (EMS) patients have been diverted by TMH.

TMH said its physician partners practices are operational and will take patients as scheduled on Monday.

TMH notes patients should call their physician's office if they have questions.

All scheduled non-emergency surgical and outpatient procedures scheduled for Monday were canceled and rescheduled.

TMH said an announcement on scheduled surgical procedures planned for Tuesday will be announced on its website TMH.org.

The hospital said that its labor and delivery unit, the Alexander D. Brickler, MD Women’s Pavilion, continues to provide care.

TMH notes if you are in labor or have an emergency requiring care from Labor & Delivery Triage, please come to the Women’s Pavilion.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it is making progress managing an IT security event that occurred the night of Thursday, Feb. 2.

TMH said its teams responded quickly by initiating its incident response protocols, which included taking its systems offline as a proactive security measure and reporting the event to law enforcement.