TMH postpones all non-emergency patient procedures due to IT security issue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare confirmed to ABC 27 that all non-emergency patient procedures have been postponed as of Friday.

In an email sent to ABC 27 Friday morning, TMH said they are, "managing an IT security issue that occurred late Thursday night and is impacting some of our IT systems. As a precautionary measure, we have taken our IT systems offline. The good news is that our IT department quickly detected the issue and is working proactively to resolve it."

In addition, TMH said, "Our organization is following existing protocols for system downtime and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the security of our IT systems very seriously, and we prepare for events of this nature. As a result of this issue, we have rescheduled non-emergency patient appointments. Patients will be contacted directly by their provider and/or care facility if their appointment is affected."

TMH said they are diverting EMS patients and will only be accepting Level 1 traumas from their immediate service area. They added all non-emergency surgical and outpatient procedures have been canceled and rescheduled.

"We will provide additional updates as they become available. Patient safety remains our number-one priority. We apologize for any inconvenience or delays," TMH concluded.