Family: Tallahassee man missing after Tennessee tornado confirmed dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee man who went missing after a tornado tore through the Tennessee resort his family was staying at on Dec. 11 was found dead Thursday night, the family confirmed to ABC 27.

Jamie Antonio Hall was one of eight people who traveled from Tallahassee to Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tennessee to go duck hunting before a tornado outbreak across the midwestern and southern United States began.

Jamie was found in Reelfoot Lake near the Reelfoot Lake Cypress Point Resort, according to his son Michael.

"My dad was the greatest man I've ever known," Michael said in remembrance of his father. "He taught us to be a lion to everyone else and a lamb to your family and to always put God first."

The tornado also killed his brother-in-law Steve Gunn and his nephew, also of Tallahassee. They were all staying at the Reelfoot Lake Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville, Tenn. when the tornado hit Saturday night.

Michael also told ABC 27 that he wants to thank everyone for their support all across the nation as well as all the local organizations who helped out with the search for his father.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the family's expenses, which can be found by clicking here.

Funeral arrangements will be released soon, according to the family.