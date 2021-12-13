Watch
Search continues for missing Tallahassee man

Photo courtesy of Ashleigh Hall
Jamie Antonio Hall
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 13, 2021
Included in the search for survivors from the recent tornadoes is a Tallahassee man.

Jamie Antonio Hall was one of eight who traveled from Tallahassee to Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tennessee to go duck hunting.

He was staying at Cypress Point Resort.

The tornado killed his brother-in-law Steve Gunn and nephew, also of Tallahassee.

The daughter of the missing man, Ashleigh Hall, posted to Facebook for any information regarding the whereabouts of her father.

There's a prayer vigil for Hall today at 4 p.m. at Shannon Lakes Park.

This is a developing story.

