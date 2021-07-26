Family members say body of missing 13-year-old Darius Swain found

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Roughly two days after being reported missing, the body of 13-year-old Darius Swain was found, his mother and aunt told ABC 27.

The Tallahassee Police Department has not confirmed the information yet, but Swain's aunt, Dawn Burke has.

He was last seen off of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway Friday afternoon. His family says he left walking for the Family Dollar at 2:30 p.m. but never came back.

Search dogs tracked his scent to the nearby Dunkin' Donuts where a search party formed.

Saturday night, family friends and concerned community members searched for the teen who was visiting his father from Sanford; and on Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the missing 13-year-old.

His family said his body was found behind the Walmart on Tennessee Street around midnight Sunday.

This is a developing story.