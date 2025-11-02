Elder Care Services hosts 27th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Around 200 neighbors came out for Elder Care Services' 27th Annual Oktoberfest Sunday.

The community fundraiser supports critical programs and services for seniors across the Big Bend. Specifically, the group says that includes vital nutrition to home-bound seniors, social connection, personalized care, and emergency assistance for seniors in crisis situations.

While the organization receives grant funding, they say those funds alone are often not enough to meet their financial needs.

Elder Care Services CEO Jocelyne Fliger said, "We are seeing more need now than ever from people 60 and older, so when we are able to hold events like this, we are able to help more seniors in need."

Organizers say this year’s event is especially crucial, due to SNAP benefits funding running out.

With more seniors facing food insecurity and limited resources, Elder Care Services says they will need all the community support they can get to continue caring for seniors in our area.

