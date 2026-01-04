Dress, formal wear donations needed for 2026 Tallahassee Night to Shine

Organizers are now collecting dresses and formal wear for Night to Shine Tallahassee, an annual prom event for neighbors with special needs.

The event, which will take place on Feb. 13 this year at Immanuel Baptist Church, includes a red carpet, dancing, dinner, limo rides, karaoke, and many other special activities.

It welcomes hundreds of special needs guests, including more than 600 last year, and thousands of organizers and volunteers help make the event a success.

Guests rely on formal wear donations, which help them have special clothes on their special night.

If you have dresses, formal clothing, or accessories you'd like to donate, organizers say you can drop those off in the Goodwill Night to Shine bin located beside the church office at Immanuel Baptist Church on Mahan Drive.

Organizers say the Night to Shine web page for this year went live in December.

On that page, neighbors can support this event by donating, registering to volunteer, or signing up to be a buddy.

You can also register a guest on the website.

Night to Shine was initially canceled in 2025 after Genesis Church announced they would not be able to host the event.

The Tim Tebow Foundation later allowed Immanuel Baptist Church to host the prom night, and a surge of last-minute community support helped make the evening a success.

Immanuel Baptist will host Night to Shine again this year on Feb. 13. The event will start at 6:00 p.m.

