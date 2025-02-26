Donna Adelson returns to court for bond hearing, accused in the murder of her former son-in-law

TALLAHASEE, FL — On Wednesday, February 26th, Donna Adelson, the woman accused in the killing of her former son-in-law returned to court for a bond hearing. Adelson took to the stand.
In November 2023 a grand jury in Leon County indicted Adelson for the murder of FSU Law Professor, Dan Markel.
Adelson faces charges including, Murder-First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Solicitation to Commit Murder.
Earlier this month her defense team asks judge tore-depose three witnesses.
Her trial begins in June.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.