Court documents provide information on shooting on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Court documents provide some details about a shooting incident late Saturday night on West Pensacola Street between Ocala Road and White Drive that led to the death of one man and injuries to eight other people.

According to documents filed with the Leon County Clerk of Courts Office, two of the three alleged defendants spoke to Tallahassee Police Department officials Sunday.

According to the arrest/probable cause document filed by the Tallahassee Police Department with the clerk of court, Tallahassee Police Department officers responded to gunshots that were heard Saturday at 11:48 p.m. from the area of the 2101 West Pensacola Street.

The location is the Half Time Liquors store.

The report notes that there were officers in the area working an event and they heard multiple gunshots.

Law enforcement officials note in the report that it obtained surveillance video from the liquor store and the video allegedly shows before the shooting, an individual dressed in a red jacket, black shirt, and jeans walks in the parking lot with a barrel of a rifle protruding down from the side of his jacket.

The subject then walks towards Pensacola Street in the northwest corner of the parking lot.

The video allegedly then shows people reacting to gunshots and appear to run away from where the subject in the red jacket walked, which was out of the view of the camera.

The subject in the red jacket is seen running from the parking lot back towards the front door of the liquor store and enters a parked silver Hyundai Elantra.

The subject and two other people enter the vehicle and puts a long-barreled firearm, which was identified as an AK-variant rifle, into the back seat of the vehicle before driving away.

The report notes law enforcement officials were able to find the vehicle at a gas station on the 2800 block of North Monroe Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The gas station is just south of the Interstate 10 entrance ramps on North Monroe Street.

The report notes that one occupant in the vehicle matched the description of the individual with the rifle during the incident on West Pensacola Street. Two weapons were in the vehicle and the two men were detained. They were identified as Tamylon Williams and William Thomas.

TPD said in the report Williams matched the description of the individual with the rifle during the shooting.

The report notes that the deceased victim, who has been identified by friends as Demario Murray, was believed not to be an active participant in the incident.

The report adds that Williams has a lengthy criminal history and was on drug offender probation and admitted to removing a monitoring device from his person. However, Williams allegedly admitted being at the liquor store at the time of the incident, but denied having the weapon.

Thomas also has a criminal history related to grand theft.

The reports notes Williams and Thomas were charged with unlawfully carrying and possessing firearms and are persons of interest in the shooting death of the dead subject.

The Tallahassee Police Department said De'Arius Cannon, who was another alleged shooter during the incident and shot by law enforcement during the incident, was detained, but has not been recorded into custody at the Leon County Detention Center as of Monday.