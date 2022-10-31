TPD makes arrests in shooting on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Police Department made three arrests following the shooting incident that took place Saturday night on West Pensacola Street.

According to TPD, De'Arius Cannon, 30, was arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence. TPD says during the Oct.29 incident, Cannon was shot by officers in attempt to stop the active threat after observing Cannon shooting into a large crowd.

Police reports Cannon has not been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility due to currently remaining in a local hospital.

William Thomas, 23, was reportedly arrested for eight out-of-county warrants and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tamylon Williams, 26, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TPD stated that the eight surviving victims each sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

According to the police department, there could be more arrests in the future.

The shooting incident at Half-Time Liquors is an ongoing investigation. TPD encourages individuals that were in the area the night of the incident to come forward with any information.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. To report information directly to TPD, call 850-891-4200.

