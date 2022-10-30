At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incidents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — At least one man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, TPD is working shooting incidents in the area of West Pensacola Street and Ausley Road with multiple people hurt. No information on the exact number of people hurt or extent of their injuries has been released. The department says that is currently still under investigation.

Right now, West Pensacola Street is closed from Stadium Drive to White Drive.

