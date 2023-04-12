City of Tallahassee files motion to dismiss Taylor Biro's amended lawsuit

The City of Tallahassee filed a motion for a judge to dismiss former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro’s amended complaint. A court case between the former CPRB member and the city was dismissed last month.

According to recent court documents, the city stated the amended complaint should be dismissed due to Biro failing to improve a previous dismissed claim.

The city also stated Biro's new claim fails to meet the minimum pleading requirements to state a claim as it is based upon speculation and conjecture.

In December 2022, the former CPRB member filed a federal civil complaint against the city of Tallahassee, which is when the legal battles between Biro and the city began. Biro argued that her first amendments rights were violated after city commission terminated her for bringing a cup with a sticker on it that read "abolish police" to a meeting.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to remove her.

