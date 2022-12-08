City Commissioners remove 3 members from Citizens Police Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the emails was in support of Board Member Taylor Biro. There were calls to remove Biro over a sticker on her cup used during a meeting. There's been conflicting reports on exactly what was on the cup, but we know there were concerns that it was negative towards police. Commissioners voted 3-2 to remove her.

In not renewing Gaines and Munroe, Commissioner Williams-Cox said the board has gone against policy with 2 emails send to media, going on to say the board has gotten away from their mission.

Munroe says he is disappointed to not be able to finish what he started.

"I find it very difficult to believe that this board can continue to function with the original intent that I had in mind when we led the effort to bring this board into fruition," said Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Williams-Cox.

"I'll tell you that it was very disappointing to me that Taylor was removed," said Barry Munroe, Former Member of Citizens Police Review Board.

Gaines and Munroe's terms were set to expire on December 31. Gaines has since given his resignation. In a statement to ABC 27 he said, "My goal through this entire process was to maintain the highest level of professionalism and diplomacy."

Taylor Biro told ABC 27 she was unable to give a comment at this time.