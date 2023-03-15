Taylor Biro set to file amended complaint due to her case's dismissal

The City of Tallahassee will face an amended complaint. This comes after the dismissal of Taylor Biro V. The City of Tallahassee court case.

In the meantime, city commissioners have decided to move forward with filling positions for their Citizens Police Review Board. A decision that former members, such as Barry Munroe, feel isn't plausible without righting what he considers a wrong by Taylor Biro.

"I felt really horrible that Taylor Biro was misaligned the way that she was," said Barry Munroe, former CPRB member.

Taylor Biro was fired from her position on the Citizens Police Review Board on December 7. This came after it was brought to City Commissioner's attention that Biro had attended CPRB meetings with a cup that had a sticker reading, 'abolish the police.'

"It would be as if I, as an African American man, would have a Black Lives Matter t-shirt on. That is not a political statement. It's no more than just telling people we're woke," said Munroe.

Biro argued that her dismissal from the board due to a sticker was a violation to her first amendment rights. The Judge disagreed and ruled in favor of the City of Tallahassee. In a statement to ABC 27 City Attorney Cassandra Jackson wrote:

"The City is pleased that the Federal Court has dismissed Ms. Biro's legal proceeding. The Court determined the City Commission has a legitimate interest in appointing members to the Citizen Police Review Board (CPRB) who will serve in an unbiased manner."

As for now, the public awaits to find out who will be the new appointees of the Citizens Police Review Board.

"I would love to see people who are interested in quietly listening," said Monroe.

