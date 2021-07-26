City leaders, parents, activists urge LCS to require masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City leaders, parents, nonprofits, and activists are holding a press conference outside Tallahassee's City Hall urging the Leon County School Board to require masks in schools.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all individuals, vaccinated or not, should remain masked in a school setting.

The CDC recommends that all unvaccinated persons should remain masked while indoors. Children under 12 can not get vaccinated yet.

Attendees include Tallahassee Community Action Committee, Leon for a Safe Return to Campus, Tallahassee National Organization for Women, Physicians for Social Responsibility Florida, and Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

On April 14, 2021, Education Commissioner Corcoran sent a letter to all school districts asking them to lift mask mandates.

The next day, Leon County Schools Superintendent, Rocky Hanna said he thought lifting the mandate was irresponsible.

It’s premature," said Hanna. "This is an attempt to unravel what we started in August (2020) and this isn’t the time to do it. We’re not changing a thing now. If we end up going to court over it, we’re going to court.”

On June 11, Superintendent Hanna announced in a Facebook live video that masks will be optional from that day on.