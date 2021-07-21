American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on masks in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After dealing with COVID all last year and knowing we're not yet completely past the effects of the pandemic, teachers say they agree with new guidance.

"It's clear that the science is pointing in the direction that everyone needs to wear a mask until everyone is vaccinated," said Lisa Gwynn, president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics."

AAP recommends everyone over the age of two wear a mask while inside school buildings. That differs from CDC guidance, which only recommends masks for those currently unvaccinated.

Leon County Teacher Jeanne Schroeder says, "Even though I'm vaccinated, I will be fully masked. my students cannot be fully vaccinated and I can't put them at risk."

This, as LCS stands firm on its mask optional policy, saying in a statement today, "Though not anticipated at this moment, LCS will swiftly notify our community if there are any changes to the mask policy in the future."

Superintendent Rocky Hanna previously said he would work with other administrators to create a survey for parents to indicate their preference on the matter, although it has not yet been released.

While recently retired teacher Cheryl Marrs says she supports the district's mask optional policy, she also says, "From where I stand, it seems like at this point the parents have to step up and take the responsibility to make a decision."

Masks are currently optional in Leon County Schools for all ages.

Vaccinations are currently only available for those 12 and up.