Summer school begins with new mask rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Students can expect to see fewer masks and less room for social distancing as summer school kicks off this week.

This after Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced mask-wearing will become optional.

"Beginning on Monday, June the 14th, throughout our summer programs and that'll be optional for students, staff, teachers," said Hanna.

Teachers like Jessica Barthle say the move may be premature, since vaccinations are only available for children 12 and older.

"Our concern is our students, and our students' families," said Barthle, "because they can still have siblings at home that are too young to get vaccinated, or other family members that either weren't able to go and receive the vaccine or are too high risk."

And while many parents agree with Barthle, others like Riley Landy support the district's decision.

"I really applaud Leon County Schools for making what I think is a common sense decision to allow parents and students, if they're old enough, to make the decision for themselves based on their specific risks and the circumstances that are best for their families," said Landy.

Many teachers used Monday as a planning day, and will be ready to welcome students into mask-optional classrooms starting Tuesday.