Churches get creative to celebrate Easter safely

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Worship is looking a lot different this Easter weekend due to COVID-19. While some faith groups are keeping services online this Sunday, Truth Gatherers Dream Center invites the entire community to come out here to the fairgrounds for drive-in services.

"We missed being together," said Truth Gatherers Dream Center Pastor Joseph Davis. "This is a sacred holiday and you look forward to it. One of the things you want to see is the people you fellowship with and worship with. We miss that."

Dream Center is hosting a drive-up church service this Sunday for everyone in the community. The idea is to allow enough room for families to be socially distant while also enjoying the celebration.

"It's going to be like a worship service and a concert," said Pastor Davis. "There's going to be a stage out there. Definitely going to be a worship service, but the music will be playing the band will be going and definitely if you've been to an outdoor festival - without the food, no food this year - that's what it'll be."

Services start at 10 a.m. Sunday but you're recommended to come early for parking.

Over at City Church, COVID put a halt to a nine-year tradition of celebrating Easter at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center last year. The event would bring at least 5,000 people a year. Now, they're bringing the festivities back as a ticketed event for about 2,000 people.

"This gives us the opportunity for a lot of people to use the largest indoor venue in Tallahassee to be able to gather safely," said City Church Communications Director Sarah Stephens. "It's just a really fun place to have service at. There's a lot of energy and excitement being at such a large venue and it does just give us the opportunity to gather together as a large group in a safe way."

While all tickets are now sold out, you can still watch the services here on Sunday morning.

If you'd like to go out of town for Easter, you can also check out the egg hunt in Valdosta.