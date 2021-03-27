Easter eggs hidden throughout Valdosta for egg hunt

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — In Valdosta, Easter egg hunts are no longer just for kids and the city is making sure that adults can get in on the action this year as well.

Starting next week, you can look for clues on the City of Valdosta's Facebook page on where they will hide their daily Easter egg.

If you find it, you'll win $50 that can be spent at stores in Downtown Valdosta.

In its third year, the city says they wanted to put more attention on downtown businesses, especially during the pandemic.

"We wanted to do something a little bit different in making sure that people are still remembering to shop local, to come visit downtown, maybe to get more familiar with downtown if they aren't already, and to just support local businesses, and so we just thought that it was a really fun idea," said Ellen Hill, Main Street Director for Valdosta. "And why not let the adults get in on the action as well."

The Downtown Easter Egg Hunt will start on March 29 and will end April 2 with clues being posted on the city's Facebook page every day at 11 a.m.