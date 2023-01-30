Buying chickens for eggs may leave you shell-shocked

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On average, a dozen eggs in the U.S. will set you back about $4.33. That is double the price of last January and more than quadrupled since 2021.

Some of the reasons for high egg costs are, "the outbreak of the avian flu where a lot of the commercial producers had to euthanize their flocks. The other major impact is the cost of feed," said Kelly Coggswell, owner of Paradise Found Farms.

Even the cartons cost chicken ranchers more, so you pay more, too.

The prices are so high now that one senator asked the FTC last week to investigate possible price-fixing.

A trip to the farmer’s market may get you fresher eggs, but not necessarily less expensive ones.

Cogswell sells his eggs by the dozen at the Tallahassee Farmer’s Market every Saturday. "Our eggs are all the same price. Currently they are $6 a dozen,” said Cogswell. He also said he is constantly receiving calls about his eggs.

"We have received more interest from local restaurants and a few wholesalers from out of state, but we are a small family farm, and we are here to take care of our community,” added Cogswell.

While these egg prices may be more expensive than the average egg price, Cogswell said his chickens are fed from birth at his farm, so people know what they are getting.

Some people have even started building coups to raise their own little egg factories. Owner of Goodfeather Farms, Dane Boyles, said "there is a lot of interest right now.”

Boyles also said the first dozen can cost you about $1,000 or more. That’s because new chicken owners have to consider the rising cost of feed, lumber prices for coups, and other factors that go into buying and caring for chickens.

Both Dan and Kelly say owning chickens just to save money on eggs may leave you shell-shocked.

"You probably won’t save any money as opposed to buying eggs in a grocery store,” said Boyles. "You are probably always going to be in the red, but if you just enjoy doing it because you want to get back to where your food comes from then it is a great way to have that source of sustainability."

And a source of amusement.

Boyles expressed he enjoys spending time with his chickens because they are characters.

