Bannerman road rage shooting, Walmart taxi shooting both ruled self-defense

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two local shootings recently were ruled to be self-defense by State Attorney of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Jack Campbell, with both cases resulting in no charges being filed.

On Jan. 6, 2022, a man was fatally shot in a Circle K parking lot after an altercation between drivers on Bannerman Road. The victim was later identified as 52-year-old Florida State Board of Administration employee John Kuczwanski.

According to Campbell, Kuczwanski was seen on video ramming his BMW into a Prius around the parking lot when Kuczwanksi pulled out a gun and fired into the Prius. The driver of the Prius then pulled out their gun, returned fire into the BMW, killing Kuczwanki.

Both weapons used were .45 caliber pistols, Campbell told ABC 27. It is not clear if the gun used on Jan. 6 was the same gun that Kuczwanski pulled on another driver in 2014 at the same intersection.

A different shooting in the North Monroe Street Walmart parking lot on Jan. 14, 2022, involved a City Taxi rider that was shot by the driver and was also deemed to be self-defense by Campbell's office.

Campbell told ABC 27 that the tax driver, who was in their 60s, was hit in the head by the rider, who was in their 20s. The driver then pulled his gun and shot the rider, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The rider later admitted to hitting the driver during the investigation but did not say why he hit him.

Both shootings have been deemed to be justifiable self-defense by Campbell's office with both cases now closed.