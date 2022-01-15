Shooting outside North Monroe Walmart leaves one with life-threatening injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A shooting outside the North Monroe Walmart in Tallahassee Friday night left one person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the 3200 block of North Monroe Street shortly after 7 p.m.

LCSO officials told ABC 27 that the incident involved two men and a City Taxi.

One person is in custody and the incident is an active investigation, according to LCSO.

Deputies added that there is no danger to the public at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300, or to remain anonymous contact the Big Bend Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.