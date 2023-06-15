As millage rate increase is approved, people push for affordable housing funding

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee city commission voted to approve an increased millage rate at a budget workshop.

Many people came out to voice their concerns about something they think is missing from the budget: funding for affordable housing.

Members of the Capital Area Justice Ministry asked the commission to create a $5 million affordable housing trust fund for people with extremely low or no income.

Something many said is the missing piece of the puzzle.

"The city has done a great deal for affordable housing on the upper eshelon, on the upper levels of lower income groups, but not for the very bottom and that's what we are trying to get," said member Robert Gibbs.

He is just one of over 15 people from the Capital Area Justice Ministry to ask the city commission to give more funding for affordable housing.

James Houston said they felt it was important to ask why more funding is not included for this project.

"At least they are listening, hearing, but some of them don't want to do anything about it," Houston said. "The political will is not there to address the affordable housing issue."

What is on the budget: an increased millage rate of 0.4 to support Tallahassee Police Department.

The increase will take up over 38% of the general fund.

The city estimates it will increase property taxes for the average homeowner by about $7 month.

Mayor John Dailey said this is important for public safety.

"Public safety is a top priority for the city of Tallahassee. It's important that we have a fully funded police department and also look at the pay as it relates to not only our officers, but state officers as well."

Commissioner Jack Porter disagreed and said this is moving forward without public input.

"We can provide the services at the level we are without raising taxes," Porter said. "I think there has been some irresponsible decisions that have lead us to this point. It's really unfair to pass that cost burden on to residents when we know it's going to hurt them the most."

She wants to see the requests of the Capital Area Justice Ministry looked into.

"We definitely need to be investing in low and extremely low income rental housing. CAJM has come together and they represent if not hundreds, thousands in our community and any time a group like that comes to the city, their ideas deserve a hearing," Porter said.

Houston said they will keep pushing for more housing projects.

"We will be back the next time and the next time," Houston said.

The city will come together again in August to ask members of the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency if any of their funds could possibly go toward affordable housing.

