TPD: One woman dead after shooting at Providence Pointe Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One woman is dead following a shooting at the Providence Pointe Apartments on Stuckey Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. and the woman was being treated at the hospital with life-threatening injuries before passing away later Wednesday night.

No suspects have been identified at this time and there is no danger to the public, TPD said.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.