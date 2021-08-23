Arguments in lawsuit over masks in schools starts Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Arguments in a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban and a number of Florida school districts are expected to be heard on Monday in a Tallahassee courtroom.

The lawsuit, filed by parents of Florida students, alleges that DeSantis violated Florida’s state constitution in several ways by imposing an executive order banning school districts from enacting mask mandates.

DeSantis maintains he is protecting parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks.

If the lawsuit continues moving forward in court, and judges rule in its favor, it could mean school districts would regain the power to enact and enforce mask mandates.

Numerous school districts have enacted mask mandates despite DeSantis' order, and Alachua and Broward Counties already had their funding threatened by the state Board of Education.

If the losing parties appeal, the case could go all the way to the Florida Supreme Court.