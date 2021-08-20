Fla. Dept. of Education gives Broward, Alachua 48-hours to comply with mask mandate ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's Education Department giving is Broward and Alachua Counties 48 hours to comply with the governor's mask mandate ban or face a financial penalty.

That penalty would include state funds, on a monthly basis, in an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of school board members opposing the governor's order.

If they continue to fail or refuse to comply with the law, they are ordered to provide the Commissioner of Education with information confirming the current annual compensation provided to all school board members within 48 hours.

"The Florida Department of Education has provided each district with numerous opportunities to correct their behavior in an attempt to find an amicable resolution to no avail," a statement from the Department of Education said. "The Department and the State Board of Education are committed to fulfilling their constitutional and statutory obligations to ensure all laws are faithfully implemented with fidelity."

On July 30, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis issued and signed Executive Order 21-175. That rule requires public schools to “allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face-covering or mask.”

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law. These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” said Commissioner of Education Corcoran. “These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents. This is simply unacceptable behavior.”

Copies of each Order can be found at the links below:

Alachua: https://www.fldoe.org/core/fileparse.php/20001/urlt/Alachua5.pdf

Broward: https://www.fldoe.org/core/fileparse.php/20001/urlt/Broward4.pdf

