Apalachicola Bay oyster harvest returns for first full season in nearly 6 years with new limits

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Oyster harvesting is returning to Apalachicola Bay for its first full season in nearly 6 years, but with tighter limits than the most recent harvest.

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The FWC announces oyster harvest levels for next season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the harvest levels for the next season, which begins October 1. The total harvest will be capped at 2,560 bags — about 2,000 fewer than the limited harvest held in January.

The reduced number is intended to help preserve oyster habitats in the bay.

Only three reef sites will be open for the harvest: NWFW Cat Point, Cat Point Spur, and Peanut Ridge.

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