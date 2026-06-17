AMERICA VOTES: View Georgia Runoff Election Results

Candidates for Georgia's November ballot are set following primary runoffs in the state on Tuesday. Neighbors cast their vote in several key races, including ones for Governor, U.S. Senate, and Secretary of State.

To check on your voter registration for future elections, click here.

Key General Election Dates



Registration Deadline: Oct. 5

Advance Voting Dates: Oct. 13 to Oct. 30

Election Day: Nov. 3

Runoff Election Day (if necessary): Dec. 1

View the full list of results here.

More Coverage

Georgia Republicans choose Collins for Senate and Jackson for governor

Rep. Mike Collins wins Georgia’s GOP Senate nomination and will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff

Elsie Napier wins GA House District 177 runoff election to represent Lowndes County

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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