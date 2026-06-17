AMERICA VOTES: View Georgia Runoff Election Results

Candidates for Georgia's November ballot are set following primary runoffs in the state on Tuesday. Neighbors cast their vote in several key races, including ones for Governor, U.S. Senate, and Secretary of State.
To check on your voter registration for future elections, click here.
Key General Election Dates
- Registration Deadline: Oct. 5
- Advance Voting Dates: Oct. 13 to Oct. 30
- Election Day: Nov. 3
- Runoff Election Day (if necessary): Dec. 1
View the full list of results here.
More Coverage
Georgia Republicans choose Collins for Senate and Jackson for governor
Rep. Mike Collins wins Georgia’s GOP Senate nomination and will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff
Elsie Napier wins GA House District 177 runoff election to represent Lowndes County
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