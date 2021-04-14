Alleged accomplice in officer-involved shooting, hostage situation pleads not guilty to all charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The suspect accused of being an accomplice in a hostage situation and officer-involved shooting is pleading not guilty to all charges.

The attorney for 28-year-old Valerie Hatton, assistant public defender John Knowles, entered the not guilty plea on her behalf Monday, April 12.

Hatton is pleading not guilty to charges that include murder, armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping in connection with a hostage situation that unfolded on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Tallahassee Police identified Hatton as the alleged accomplice to the man who died after injuring an officer, holding a couple hostage and pulling a gun on officer before being fatally disarmed.

The judge assigned Hatton $15,000 bail.

