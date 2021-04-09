TPD: Overnight incident leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night.

According to TPD, an officer shot and killed an armed man after he allegedly threatened the officer with a weapon.

Just after 11 p.m., an officer on routine patrol made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 800 block of Ocala Road, TPD said.

According to the report, two men, a woman, and a child were in the car at the time. When the driver stepped out to speak with the officer the other man moved to the driver's seat and took off with the female passenger and child.

The backup officer who responded to assist was struck by the vehicle causing injuries that required treatment at a local hospital.

The vehicle was found a short time later abandoned in the 100 block of Valencia Drive.

Officers were canvassing the area when someone ran out of their residence saying someone was inside their home holding hostages.

Officers approached the open door of the residence and told the suspect that the apartment was surrounded. Officers were securing the perimeter when the suspect jumped from a second-story window.

According to the report, the suspect raised his weapon at an officer; fearing for their life, the officer then fired their weapon, disarming the suspect.

Officers gave life-saving aid to the suspect on scene, who was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The female passenger and child were both located in the home unharmed and safe. The home’s residents and nearby neighbors were also unharmed.

This is an open and active investigation.