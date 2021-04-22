Accused accomplice in Valencia Street hostage situation, officer-involved shooting granted bond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The alleged accomplice in the officer-involved shooting and hostage situation on April 8, 2021, has been granted bond and pre-trial release to Missouri by the Circuit Court for the Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County.

Valerie Hatton is charged with murder, armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping for a total of $50,000 in bonds.

The attorney for 28-year-old Hatton, assistant public defender John Knowles, entered the not guilty plea on her behalf Monday, April 12.

Hatton is required to check in by phone weekly to the Pre-trial Services Office and prohibited from possessing any weapons.

Hatton's next court appearance is scheduled for May 4, 2021. She remains in the Leon County Jail at this time.