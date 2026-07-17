2026 Big Bend and South Georgia Back-to-School dates

The new school year is quickly approaching. Here's a list of when students will return to the classroom across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Big Bend:
- Wakulla County: August 10th
- Hamilton County: August 10th
- Suwannee County: August 10th
- Lafayette County: August 10th
- Gadsden County: August 11th
- Madison County: August 11th
- Taylor County: August 11th
- Leon County: August 12th
- Jefferson County: August 12th
South Georgia:
- Grady County: July 31st
- Valdosta City Schools: August 3rd
- Decatur County: August 3rd
- Miller County: August 3rd
- Clinch County: August 3rd
- Lanier County: August 3rd
- Thomasville City Schools: August 3rd
- Berrien County Schools: August 5th
- Lowndes County School: August 5th
- Seminole County: August 6th
- Echols County: August 7th
- Thomas County Schools: August 10th
- Brooks County: August 19th
Colleges:
- Tallahassee State College: August 17th
- Thomas University: August 17th
- Valdosta State University: August 17th
- Florida A&M University: August 24th
- Florida State University: August 24th
For back-to-school giveaways/drives, click here.
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