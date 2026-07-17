2026 Big Bend and South Georgia Back-to-School dates

The new school year is quickly approaching. Here's a list of when students will return to the classroom across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Big Bend:

Wakulla County: August 10th

August 10th Hamilton County: August 10th

August 10th Suwannee County: August 10th

August 10th Lafayette County: August 10th

August 10th Gadsden County: August 11th

August 11th Madison County: August 11th

August 11th Taylor County: August 11th

August 11th Leon County: August 12th

August 12th Jefferson County: August 12th

South Georgia:

Grady County: July 31st

July 31st Valdosta City Schools: August 3rd

August 3rd Decatur County: August 3rd

August 3rd Miller County: August 3rd

August 3rd Clinch County: August 3rd

August 3rd Lanier County: August 3rd

August 3rd Thomasville City Schools: August 3rd

August 3rd Berrien County Schools: August 5th

August 5th Lowndes County School: August 5th

August 5th Seminole County: August 6th

August 6th Echols County: August 7th

August 7th Thomas County Schools: August 10th

August 10th Brooks County: August 19th

Colleges:

Tallahassee State College: August 17th

August 17th Thomas University: August 17th

August 17th Valdosta State University: August 17th

August 17th Florida A&M University: August 24th

August 24th Florida State University: August 24th

For back-to-school giveaways/drives, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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